Comparison of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

As Waste Management businesses, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 8 0.58 N/A -5.03 0.00 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -28.6% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Charah Solutions Inc. has 1.2 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Charah Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.6% of Charah Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Charah Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -33.17% -34.6% -47.67% -45.16% -67.61% -32.93% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Charah Solutions Inc.

Summary

Charah Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.