Comparison of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) compete with each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.58 N/A -0.05 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 12 6.15 N/A 2.49 4.56

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.24% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 13.93% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.29% of Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0% 0% -8.04% 5.55% -1.46% 22.54%

For the past year Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.