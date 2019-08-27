Comparison of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Investments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.46 N/A -0.05 0.00 Ares Capital Corporation 18 5.54 N/A 1.94 9.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ares Capital Corporation is $19.75, which is potential 5.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 40.3%. Competitively, Ares Capital Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.22% 2.46% 3.65% 10.25% 8.72% 13.82% Ares Capital Corporation 2.15% 3.22% 5.03% 14.54% 10.92% 19.46%

For the past year Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ares Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.