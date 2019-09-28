Comparison of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
