Comparison of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 15 0.00 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.