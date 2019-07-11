Comparison of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Since Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 36.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2