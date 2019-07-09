Comparison of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 87.13 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.23% of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund shares and 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.