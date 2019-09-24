Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.49
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 70.31%. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
