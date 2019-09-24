Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.49 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 70.31%. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was less bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.