Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.74
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
