Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.74 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund