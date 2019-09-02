Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares. Competitively, 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 7.19% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.