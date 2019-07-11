Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|12
|13.58
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 17.04%. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|1.71%
|5.43%
|8.04%
|14.06%
|8.25%
|12.87%
For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.