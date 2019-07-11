Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.57% and 17.04%. About 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust