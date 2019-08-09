Comparison of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares and 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund shares. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.