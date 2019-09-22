Comparison of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.96 N/A -1.03 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18

Demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.