Comparison of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.94
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
