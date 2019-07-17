Comparison of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.94 N/A 0.70 21.49 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.