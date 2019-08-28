Comparison of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.80 N/A 0.70 22.06 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.31 N/A 0.38 43.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.