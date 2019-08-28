Comparison of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.80
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|22.31
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.