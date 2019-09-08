Comparison of Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.70 N/A -0.14 0.00 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.94 N/A 1.14 12.63

Demonstrates Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.04% and 24.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.31% 3.06% 7.16% 12.52% 12.8% 16.34% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.7% 2.71% 4.96% 10.02% 8.69% 14.67%

For the past year Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.