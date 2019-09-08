Comparison of Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NNC) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NNC) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.70
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|13.94
|N/A
|1.14
|12.63
Demonstrates Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.04% and 24.45%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.31%
|3.06%
|7.16%
|12.52%
|12.8%
|16.34%
|Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.7%
|2.71%
|4.96%
|10.02%
|8.69%
|14.67%
For the past year Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.
