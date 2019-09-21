Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.27 N/A 0.75 19.49 State Street Corporation 60 1.92 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and State Street Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, State Street Corporation’s potential upside is 3.69% and its average target price is $62.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.