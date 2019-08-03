Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.30
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.72
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 49.21% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
