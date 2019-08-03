Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.30 N/A 0.75 19.49 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.72 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 49.21% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.