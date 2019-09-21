Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.27 N/A 0.75 19.49 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.03 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is presently more expensive than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 4.77% respectively. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 9.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.