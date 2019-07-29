Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.49 N/A 0.29 50.97 Central Securities Corp. 29 40.87 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 11.87% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.