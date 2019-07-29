Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.49
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|40.87
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 11.87% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
