Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.48 N/A 0.75 19.49 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.38 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is currently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $164.67, which is potential 22.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.