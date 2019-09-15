Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.23 N/A 0.75 19.49 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.32 N/A 0.18 29.73

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 26.95% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.