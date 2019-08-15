Comparison of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) and 57161 (NYSE:APF)

We are contrasting Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and 57161 (NYSE:APF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.70
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and 57161’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and 57161 are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 65.24% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.23% of 57161 shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats 57161 on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.