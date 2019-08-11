Comparison of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.75 N/A 0.81 17.90 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.55% and 27.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.