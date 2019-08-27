Comparison of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.61 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.