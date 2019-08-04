Comparison of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.78 N/A 0.81 17.90 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 25.24 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.