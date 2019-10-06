Comparison of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.