Comparison of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
