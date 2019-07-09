Comparison of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.21 N/A 0.52 26.26 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 12.91 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.