Comparison of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

We are comparing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.81 N/A 1.17 12.05 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.49 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is presently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 11.48% and its average target price is $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.