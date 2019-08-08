Comparison of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.91 N/A 1.17 12.05 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.62 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 16.94% respectively. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.