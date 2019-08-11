Comparison of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.94 N/A 1.17 12.05 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 3.91% respectively. Competitively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.