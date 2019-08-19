Comparison of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Since Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.87
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|60.47
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.