Comparison of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.