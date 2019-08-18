Comparison of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
