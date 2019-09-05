Comparison of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.20
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 9.61% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
