Comparison of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.20 N/A 2.04 2.81

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 9.61% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares and 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.