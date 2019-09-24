Comparison of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

Since Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.53 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.63% and 29.96%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.