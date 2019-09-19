Comparison of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.71 N/A 0.00 0.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.