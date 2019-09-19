Comparison of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.71
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders Competitively, owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Summary
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.