Comparison of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.41 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.14%. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.