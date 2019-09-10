Comparison of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.41
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.14%. Competitively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
