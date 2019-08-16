Comparison of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 109.04 N/A -15.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Altaba Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 11.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares and 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.