Comparison of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Both Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.84 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.63% and 63.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.