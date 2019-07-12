Comparison of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.72 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 -0.27% 0.2% -0.31% -1.78% 1.62% 1.4% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 was less bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.