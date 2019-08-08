Comparison of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Since Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 39.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.