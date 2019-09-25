Comparison of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 3.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.