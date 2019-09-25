Comparison of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.79% and 3.74%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.