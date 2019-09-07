Comparison of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.12% and 30.23%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.