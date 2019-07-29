Comparison of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Since Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.97 N/A 0.63 21.17 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.64 N/A 6.55 3.91

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.