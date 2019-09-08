Comparison of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.38 N/A 0.63 22.18 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Athene Holding Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s consensus target price is $52.5, while its potential upside is 32.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.