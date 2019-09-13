Comparison of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.78 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is $47.67, which is potential 2.94% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has 9.55% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.