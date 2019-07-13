Comparison of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

We are contrasting Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.19 N/A 0.04 109.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund -0.15% 1.45% 3.5% 8.38% 6.56% 7.59% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.