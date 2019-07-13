Comparison of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

We are contrasting Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|22.19
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 17.51% and 0% respectively. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|-0.15%
|1.45%
|3.5%
|8.38%
|6.56%
|7.59%
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
