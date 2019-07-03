Comparison of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Since Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.