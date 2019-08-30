Comparison of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 28.35% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.