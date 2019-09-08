Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.