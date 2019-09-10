Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.90
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.04
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively TCG BDC Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 2.25%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 28%. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.