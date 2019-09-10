Comparison of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.90 N/A -0.11 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.04 N/A 0.83 18.13

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 28%. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.